Women's Reservation Bill: Mayawati Backs 33% Quota, Calls It A Start

Mayawati Backs Women's Reservation Bill

As Parliament gears up for a special session in a few days to discuss and pass the Women's Reservation Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati backed the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House of Parliament. She said that it is at least a start to giving women their due representation.

"It may be a small number, but it is a start, and we welcome it. If not 50, then 33 will do," Mayawati said while addressing a press conference here. "Our party BSP, has continuously called for giving 50 per cent reservation to women before too. But no other party wanted to agree to it, neither does it look like they will agree to it. We also thank most revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for giving equal vote to women, just like men got (universal adult franchise)," she said.

Calls for Reservation for Marginalised Women

She said that, despite the delay in implementing the law passed first in 2023, her party still welcomes it, expressing the need to give reservations to historically marginalised women. "Although there is a significant delay but regardless of the delay, our party welcomes it. If separate reservations are provided for the truly exploited and marginalised women, especially those from the SC, ST, and OBC communities who are constantly being marginalised socially, politically, and economically, it would be both appropriate and historic," she said.

Slams Congress for Historical Delays

Talking about the rhetoric of women's empowerment, she said that while there is a lot of talk about giving rights to women, it is fixed policy and strong will which have deterred women from getting their rightful share. "From tomorrow, a three-day session of parliament is starting. Just like there is a lot of talk about women empowerment, but due fixed policy, and strong willpower, there is perhaps not been a proper discussion on it. Just like other marginalised groups, women too are facing different crimes and violence against them still," added.

She further slammed the Congress for historically delaying women's reservation, calling caste a factor which influenced the party's policy post-independence. "The then Congress government, influenced by its petty casteism, refused to accept it and later passed it in bits and pieces. Thus, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had to resign from the post of the country's first Law Minister in protest against the lack of reservation for OBCs and no concrete steps taken for the safety, respect, and betterment of women," she said.

Government's Plan for Implementation

Earlier on Tuesday, the government proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

The government intends to move a Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2029 in a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17,18. In addition, the proposed delimitation will raise the number of seats for all states. The special sitting of the budget session will discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and the proposed Delimitation Bill. (ANI)

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