Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Binance Listing Update While XRP Price Prediction Targets $100 Ahead Of Bull Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto confirmed this week that Binance listing preparations have entered the final phase. Records keep falling in the presale, wallet count doubled over the past month, and a live Pepeto preview page appeared on CoinMarketCap, a signal that only shows up when a full public launch is near.

The wider crypto news cycle points to a breakout building across large caps, and XRP leads that move with an XRP price prediction stretching from $8 by year end to $100 over the long term. This article breaks down the XRP price prediction math behind the $100 target, then looks deeper into Pepeto to uncover what is really driving the capital.

Crypto News: Pepeto Nears Binance Launch While the XRP Price Prediction Proves the Cycle Is Taking Shape

Pepeto's team is closing out Binance listing work while capital keeps flowing into the presale from investors who see what is forming. A new bull cycle is building, and traders who lived through the last one know the positions locked before the run starts return the most. The XRP price prediction makes that pattern obvious. CoinShares tracked $119.6 million in net weekly inflows into XRP products for the week ending April 11, the strongest since December 2025, while whale wallets hit a 10-month accumulation peak according to CoinMarketCap. Standard Chartered set its XRP price prediction at $8 by end of 2026, and the wider range falls between $3 and $8, roughly 2x to 6x from $1.35, solid for a top five coin but still held back by an $83 billion market cap.

That is the math experienced traders always run first. The XRP price prediction for $100 draws the loudest attention, but hitting that mark needs a $6.09 trillion market cap according to Yahoo Finance, nearly three times the entire crypto market. Most analysts push that target past 2035, and only if XRP becomes the primary rail for global payments. Sharp traders read that clearly. They keep XRP for steady compounding and hunt for the strongest presale entry, because that is what takes a portfolio to a different level. Pepeto is pulling more crypto news attention than any presale in 2026. But attention by itself never made anyone wealthy, and the closer look below shows Pepeto is built on far more than meme energy.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Has the Whole Market Paying Attention

Pepeto stands out because the team built something the meme coin market has never seen, a complete trading system. The cross-chain bridge runs on lock-and-mint technology and sends tokens between networks with no fee while keeping wallet data shielded on each chain, removing a cost that still runs $15 to $50 on bridges that regularly lose funds. Zero-fee swaps mean traders hold every dollar instead of bleeding value on each trade, and an AI scanner reviews every contract before it processes, catching rug pulls, hidden mints, and exploit code that manual checks miss.

Meme coins have delivered the fastest returns in crypto news history, but they drop just as hard because nothing keeps demand alive after the hype fades. Pepeto carries that same viral power and layers real utility on top to sustain growth over years, a setup designed to bring both institutional and retail money into the same token.

That viral power is the same force that carried Pepe coin from zero to a $40 billion market cap. The crypto news record proves how real those gains are, as one early PEPE buyer spent $2,184 when PEPE traded at the same price Pepeto holds today and turned it into $10.3 million, a 4,718x return verified on chain by Lookonchain and covered by Cointelegraph. A single Bonk wallet flipped $26,667 into $1 million within seven days per CoinGecko. Those gains came from tokens that had no working product, and there is no logical reason a project with real infrastructure would return less.

But each of those outcomes followed the same rule: the wallets that captured the full gain entered before the crowd showed up. Pepeto is sitting in that pre-launch stage right now, but the pace is picking up fast and the official listing could come any day.

Conclusion The XRP price prediction shows what large cap analysis always shows: the growth is real but the multiples stay limited when the market cap already sits at $83 billion. Even the $100 XRP price prediction, which demands a $6.09 trillion valuation, proves the same point. Strong tokens anchor every portfolio, but veteran traders always carve out room for a high-return position. Finding that entry early is the hard part, and setups rarely prove themselves before listing, but after today's look at Pepeto alongside the XRP price prediction data, the choice clears up.

Presales are where the biggest returns in crypto news have always been made, and the entry window closes forever the moment exchange trading begins. Pepeto's entry is still open, but the live CoinMarketCap preview page signals the official launch is very close.