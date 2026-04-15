African Union Delegation Meets Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem In Khartoum Toward Lifting The Suspension...

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ismail Jibril Tisso



The Minister affirmed the government's readiness to cooperate with the continental organization.

The step opens the door for a greater African role in supporting stability.

Ambassador Nader: A distinction must be made between the legitimacy of the government and militias.

In a move carrying deep political and diplomatic significance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi El-Din Salem, received on Sunday an African Union delegation headed by Special Envoy Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche. The visit is considered one of the clearest signs of the AU's renewed openness toward Sudan and a step toward reintegrating the country into the organization after years of stagnation.

Toward Breaking Isolation:

Observers unanimously agree that the meeting is particularly important given the critical timing, as Sudan seeks to normalize relations with its African surroundings and regain its seat within the African Union. The presence of a high-level delegation in Khartoum signals practical movement on Sudan's file within AU corridors, especially amid growing discussions about reopening an AU office in the capital.

A Strained Relationship:

Relations between Sudan and the African Union have deteriorated steadily since the suspension of Sudan's membership following the measures taken by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October 2021, which included dissolving the Sovereignty Council and the Cabinet and declaring a state of emergency. The AU renewed Sudan's suspension in February 2026, amid African and international divisions over the legitimacy of authority and pathways toward resolving the conflict.

While the AU maintains its conditions calling for ending the war and transitioning to civilian rule, the Sudanese government is pushing to restore its membership, citing the formation of a civilian government led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris. Meanwhile, Egypt is leading intensive diplomatic efforts to reinstate Sudan within the AU as part of broader regional moves aimed at supporting the country's unity and institutions and facilitating humanitarian aid flows.

Messages of Reassurance:

During the meeting, AU envoy Mohamed Belaiche stated that the delegation's visit aims to assess conditions on the ground in preparation for reopening the AU office in Khartoum as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem provided a detailed briefing on developments, noting the government's return to the capital and the relocation of several UN agencies back to Khartoum-an indication of relative improvement in stability and basic services. He also affirmed the ministry's readiness to provide all necessary facilitation to reopen the office and strengthen cooperation with the AU.

Significance:

Reopening the African Union office in Sudan represents a strategic step despite the ongoing suspension. It is expected to play a pivotal role in multiple areas, including supporting humanitarian efforts, facilitating mediation to end the conflict, monitoring the security situation, and paving the institutional and political path for Sudan's return to the AU.

This development comes as a result of diplomatic efforts led by Sudan's mission in Addis Ababa, as part of joint attempts to overcome stagnation and rebuild trust, amid increasing need for an effective African role in addressing Sudan's crisis.

A Natural Return:

Ambassador Nader Fath Al-Alim, former director of the African Union office in Cairo, stated that the importance of the meeting lies in reflecting Sudan's natural return to its international environment. He noted that the return of international organizations to Khartoum is a genuine indicator of the capital regaining its political and diplomatic function.

He added that the AU mission, affiliated with the Peace and Security Council, is one of the most experienced missions dealing with Sudan, from its role in Darfur to its participation in the Tripartite Mechanism before the outbreak of war.

He emphasized that the mission's presence in Sudan helps convey an accurate picture of the situation to African states, contributing to correcting international narratives and strengthening Khartoum's position within the AU Peace and Security Council. He stressed that the AU must distinguish between the Sudanese state as a legitimate entity and non-legitimate actors such as militias and armed groups, affirming that Sudan's security is an integral part of Africa's overall security.

An Important Conclusion:

In any case, the meeting between the Foreign Minister and the African Union delegation marks the beginning of a gradual shift in relations between Sudan and the continental organization-one focused on breaking isolation and reopening channels of communication.

While Sudan's full return to the African Union remains tied to complex political and security challenges, reactivating the AU's presence in Khartoum represents a first step on a long path toward restoring Sudan's natural place within its African home.