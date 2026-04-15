Bihar: Vijay Chaudhary Expresses Loyalty To Nitish Kumar Ahead Of New Govt

Vijay Chaudhary Pledges Loyalty to Nitish Kumar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister-designate Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday expressed gratitude to former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while confirming loyalty to him ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Samrat Chaudhary as Chief Minister. Thanking Nitish Kumar for putting his trust in him, Chaudhary said that "whatever position" is given to him in the state cabinet is due to the trust Kumar placed in him. "I express my gratitude to Nitish Kumar for this responsibility. Whatever position I am getting is being given on the trust of Nitish Kumar. Just like we served the people of Bihar with sincerity along with Nitish Kumar," the Bihar minister and Janata Dal (United) leader told ANI.

Vijay Chaudhary is set to take over as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Confirming loyalty to Kumar, the Bihar minister said, "Today Nitish Kumar might not be in this position, but he is still our neta. We will walk on the path he has told us and work with sincerity for the people of Bihar."

"We, the new ministers, will work hard to walk the line of Nitish Kumar, because he has drawn such an eternal line. But we will work together with Samrat Chaudhary," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav expressed remorse over the resignation of Nitish Kumar, saying, "Nitish Kumar resigned from the post yesterday. The entire state of Bihar is heartbroken. He worked for everyone without discrimination."

Samrat Choudhary to be Bihar's First BJP CM

Samrat Choudhary is set to become Bihar's next Chief Minister, marking a historic shift as the first BJP leader to hold the post. He will take the oath as Bihar CM today. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's outreach among OBC communities, particularly the Koeri/Kushwaha group.

The 57-year-old has big shoes to fill as he is set to succeed Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as CM for a record 10th time in 2025 after the NDA registered a landmark victory in the assembly elections. His elevation marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan" (good governance) and the beginning of a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

Choudhary's rise to power is notable, given his humble beginnings in politics. He started his career in the 1990s with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and later joined the BJP in 2018.

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary expressed his deep gratitude to the party's central leadership and described his new role as a "sacred opportunity" to serve the people of the state. He said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me by assigning the responsibility of Leader of the BJP Bihar Legislative Party. This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, to fulfil their trust and dreams."

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