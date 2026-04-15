Suchitra Krishnamoorthy Calls Out 'Annoying Socialite' For Insensitive Reaction To Her Brother's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress and author Suchitra Krishnamoorthy recently opened up about a deeply unsettling and insensitive experience following her brother's passing.

The actress took to her social media account and revealed that she had informed a particular“annoying socialite” on social media about her brother's demise, only to receive a shockingly tone-deaf and ignorant response.

According to her post, the socialite istead of offering condolences, reacted with a casual, that sounded more of a promotional tone, replying with“Superb! Liked, shared, followed!!!”

Through her post, Suchitra also reflected on the immense grief she has endured over the past few years, adding how such insensitive and ignorant reactions only add to the pain.

Suchitra further shared,“I've faced an avalanche of loss in the last 5–8 years. We have gone from a family of 6 to a family of 2-it's just me and my sister Sunita Nagarajan left now.”

“While I remember and thank each one of you for your condolences, I certainly also very clearly remember the ones who didn't bother. Not that I care.”

She added,“I don't accept condolence visits either. I have found people treat it as a social occasion and start dumping their own problems on you instead. Even grief becomes competitive.”

Elaborating on the incident, she wrote,“And then there is this particularly annoying socialite who sends these self-promotional messages every day. I was trying to ignore him, but giving him the benefit of doubt that he perhaps didn't know my brother Sudhakar Krishnamoorthy had passed away on the 2nd of April, I sent him my Instagram post where I had announced my brother's demise.”

“His response? Superb! Liked, shared, followed!!! What an unbelievably shallow world we live in.”

She added,“And then there are those who don't bother to send you a condolence message but send you a party invite instead.

Or jokes... or banal good morning messages.”

Suchitra further wrote,“Omg. I should name these jokers. Perhaps they will learn to behave better the next time someone experiences such grave loss.”

For the uninitiated, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's brother passed away on April 2.

The actress had shared the unfortunate news on her social media account.

–IANS

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