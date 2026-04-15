April 15 Stock Watch: TCS, Poonawalla Fincorp And 8 More Stocks In Focus Today

Today, April 15, is going to be a very busy day in the stock market. Many big-name stocks are in the news because of company results and major decisions. Before the market opens, check out this list of 10 stocks that could see some serious action.

TCS Share

India's largest IT company, TCS, is in the spotlight over an internal investigation. The company is probing allegations of irregularities at its Nashik office, which the Tata Sons Chairman has called very serious. A deep investigation has begun, and this could impact the company's shares today.

One 97 Communications Share

There's some good news for Paytm. The company is now fully controlled by Indian investors. Data from the end of March shows that the stake of Indian investors has increased to over 50 percent. The market is viewing this change in management very positively.

GAIL Share

State-run gas company GAIL is making a big investment in clean energy. The company has set a budget of ₹3,800 crore to set up solar plants in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This move will boost its solar power capacity by 700 MW and is a major step for the future.

ICICI Pru AMC Share

This insurance sector giant has posted excellent profit numbers. In FY26, the company's net profit grew by about 35 percent, reaching ₹1,600 crore. This strong jump in profit compared to last year could make investors very happy.

IHCL Share

The company that runs Taj Hotels has signed a new project at Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh. It will build a new 165-room 'Vivanta' hotel there. This is a major expansion for the company near the airport, and it's expected to boost future earnings.

BEML Share

State-owned company BEML has bagged a big overseas order. The company received an export order worth around ₹300 crore from the Gulf Region. This international order is considered very important for the defence and infrastructure company.

Poonawalla Fincorp Share

Poonawalla Fincorp has raised money from the market to grow its business. The company collected ₹2,500 crore through a QIP. It will use this money to increase its lending capacity and expand into new areas.

Godrej Share

A big leadership change is coming at the Godrej Group. The company announced that Pirojsha Godrej will take charge of the entire group in August, replacing Nadir Godrej. Investors will be watching this major management shift closely today.

NBCC Share

State-run construction firm NBCC has signed a deal with HUDCO for a major project in Delhi. The two companies will jointly redevelop the August Kranti Bhawan in New Delhi. This project win has further strengthened the company's order book.

Shriram Finance Share

Rating agency Fitch has upgraded Shriram Finance's rating. An upgrade means the company's financial health is now better and more secure. For big investors, an improved rating is seen as a very positive signal.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational purposes only. It is not investment advice or a 'buy-sell' call. Investing in the stock market involves risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a SEBI-registered market expert before investing in any share.