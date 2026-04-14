Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Filing Of Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report For The Hat Project



Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - April 14, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Hat Polymetallic Project, British Columbia, Canada" (the "Technical Report") on SEDAR+ at and it can also be viewed on the Company's website at . The Technical Report supports the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's 100%-owned Hat polymetallic porphyry project ("Hat" or the "Project"), located in northwestern British Columbia, as announced on March 2, 2026 and clarified on March 23, 2026. The PEA demonstrates robust project economics for the Hat Project, including: NPV: After-tax NPV(5%) of C$6.73 billion and IRR of 23% at Consensus Metal Prices After-tax NPV(5%) of C$13.53 billion and IRR of 39% at Spot Metal Prices NPV Including scandium and the associated processing circuit: After-tax NPV(5%) of C$7.27 billion and IRR of 19% at Consensus Metal Prices After-tax NPV(5%) of C$14.85 billion and IRR of 32% at Spot Metal Prices Three processing scenarios were evaluated-Scenario A1 (A1) a Cu-Au-Ag-Co flotation base case using current testwork recoveries1, Scenario A2 (A2), the same base case using expected recoveries1, and Scenario B (B), a Cu-Au-Ag-Co flowsheet with an added hydrometallurgical circuit and scandium recovery circuit, with results indicating the Project is financially attractive even without the scandium component. Highlights: Robust Project Economics: The PEA demonstrates a high-margin operation with an After-Tax NPV(5%) of C$4.96 billion (A1), C$6.73 billion (A2), or C$7.27 billion (B), and an IRR of 19% (A1), 23% (A2), or 19% (B) at analyst consensus metal prices2. Using a spot-price scenario3, the Project delivers a compelling after-tax NPV(5%) of C$11.05 billion (A1), C13.53 billion (A2), or C$14.85 billion (B) and an IRR of 34% (A1), 39% (A2), or 32% (B). Sensitivity Highlight: Project economics show the greatest leverage to overall metal prices, with NPV (5%) ranging from C$3.2 billion to C$10.2 billion (IRR: 14%-32%) at ±20% on all metals; even under additional +20% CAPEX and +20% OPEX sensitivities, applied on top of a 25% contingency already embedded in the base case, all scenarios deliver IRRs of 16% or better, and Scenario B provides additional scandium oxide upside with NPV(5%) of C$6.5 billion-C$8.1 billion (IRR: 18%-20%) at ±40% metal price. Scale and Longevity: The mine plan supports a multi-decade life of 25 years at a 120,000 tonnes-per-day processing rate, underpinned by a resource base of 609 Mt at 0.43% CuEq4 in the Measured and Indicated categories and 503 Mt at 0.41% CuEq4 in the Inferred category. High-Output Production Profile B: Envisioned as a conventional large-scale open-pit operation, the Project is expected to produce an average of over 74 kt of copper, 254 koz of gold, 376 koz of silver and 2.7 kt of cobalt annually during the first 10 years, with life-of-mine (LOM) average production of 67.6 kt Cu, 217 koz Au, 348 koz Ag, 2.5 kt Co, and 128 tonnes of scandium oxide per year. (NOTE: based on publicly reported 2024 North American cobalt mine production of approximately 3,800-4,000 tonnes (Natural Resources Canada; U.S. Geological Survey), the projected cobalt output is estimated to represent approximately 69% of current regional mined supply). Strategic Importance for Critical Minerals: The Project is positioned as a primary North American source of copper, scandium, and cobalt. With approximately 2.42 billion pounds of copper, 80 million pounds of cobalt and 2,415 tonnes of scandium oxide contained5 in the Measured and Indicated categories, the Project represents an important discovery of critical minerals. Stable, Supportive Jurisdiction: Located in a premier mining district in British Columbia, the Project benefits from a stable regulatory environment. The Company is committed to engaging with local First Nations in a respectful manner and to working toward positive and constructive relationships as the Project advances. Catalyst for Development: The PEA serves as the technical foundation for an immediate transition into a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), providing a clear roadmap for early works and permitting activities in 2026 and 2027. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented: "The filing of the full PEA Technical Report solidifies the robust economics outlined in March. With an after-tax NPV(5%) reaching up to C$7.27 billion at consensus prices and up to C$14.85 billion at spot prices, we believe the Hat Project is emerging as a Tier 1 asset. It is a large-scale, long-life polymetallic opportunity in a premier jurisdiction with strong exposure to critical metals including copper, scandium and cobalt. We look forward to advancing this strategic asset toward pre-feasibility while continuing to unlock value from its copper, gold, scandium and cobalt potential." The Company cautions that the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Qualified Persons The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the following Qualified Persons, each responsible for their respective areas of the Technical Report: Tomasz Wawruch - Geology and Mineral Resource Estimate Shervin Teymouri - Mining engineering, capital and operating cost estimates, financial analysis Andrew Carter - Metallurgical testwork, recovery assumptions, and process metallurgy Andre de Ruijter - Process design, plant engineering, and process capital and operating costs Franky Li - Tailings management and tailings storage facility design Jayesh Rami - Site infrastructure, civil works, access roads, and supporting facilities Doubleview acknowledges that the Project is located on the traditional territories of the Tahltan Nation and the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, and recognizes their enduring relationship to and stewardship of the land and waters. Doubleview is committed to respectful, transparent, and ongoing engagement with First Nations and local communities whose territories overlap the Project area and access routes, with a focus on protecting water and the environment and advancing responsible development. Readers are encouraged to review the full Technical Report on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at for complete details, assumptions, risks, sensitivities, and qualifications. About Doubleview Gold Corp. Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), the OTCQB (DBLVF), the Berlin Stock Exchange (GER: A1W038), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires, and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. The Company increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver properties-collectively critical minerals-and through the application of advanced, state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact: Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO Institutional Line: (604) 607-5470

T: (604) 678-9587

E: ... NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the Mineral Resource Estimate and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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