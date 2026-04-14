PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Kanyakumari Today Ahead Of TN Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Nagercoil, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a high-profile roadshow in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up its campaign ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister will land in Thiruvananthapuram by special flight before proceeding to Nagercoil by helicopter.

He is scheduled to touch down at the Armed Forces Ground, from where he will travel by road to Vepamoodu Junction to begin the roadshow at around 4.30 p.m.

The one-kilometre stretch from Vepamoodu Junction to the MGR statue at Vadasery has been earmarked for the event.

Prime Minister Modi will travel in an open vehicle, greeting the public and canvassing support for the BJP and NDA alliance candidates contesting in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.

Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, former state chief K. Annamalai, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, are expected to join the programme along with other alliance leaders.

The BJP has completed extensive preparations for the visit. Barricades have been erected along both sides of the route to facilitate crowd management and ensure that the public can safely view the Prime Minister during the procession.

Party sources said thousands of BJP workers and supporters from all six Assembly constituencies in Kanyakumari district are expected to attend. In addition, cadres from neighbouring Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts are also likely to participate in large numbers, highlighting the significance of the event in the NDA's campaign strategy.

After the roadshow, PM Modi will return to the Armed Forces Ground, from where he will fly back to Thiruvananthapuram and subsequently depart for New Delhi.

The visit assumes significance as political parties intensify their campaign efforts in the final days leading up to polling, with star campaigners playing a crucial role in shaping voter outreach across Tamil Nadu.