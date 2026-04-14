Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Hot And Humid Weather To Trouble Mumbai, Severe Heat In Interior Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected to intensify over the next four days. Several regions are already recording above-normal temperatures, raising health concerns

Large parts of Maharashtra are experiencing unusually high temperatures, especially in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central regions. Many areas recorded temperatures well above 40°C, significantly higher than seasonal averages. Lohgaon, for instance, reported temperatures nearly 4°C above normal. The weather department has warned that heatwave-like conditions will persist in scattered areas over the next few days, making the situation potentially hazardous.

Due to cyclonic circulation and easterly winds, the Konkan region, including Mumbai and nearby districts, is facing hot and humid conditions. While temperatures in Mumbai touched around 36°C, humidity levels have increased discomfort among residents. Minimum temperatures have also remained high, adding to the uneasiness. Areas such as Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to continue experiencing such weather for the next couple of days.

Interior districts have been hit harder, with several locations reporting extreme heat. Akola recorded the highest temperature at 44°C, followed by Amravati at 43.8°C and Wardha at 43.5°C. Other cities like Solapur, Jalgaon, Satara, and Parbhani also crossed the 40°C mark. The weather department has issued heatwave warnings for multiple districts on different days through the week, urging residents to take precautions as temperatures are expected to remain high.