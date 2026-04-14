The Desert Shark And The Orcas Blends Psychology, War, And Mystery In A Thought-Provoking Novel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In his compelling debut novel, The Desert Shark and the Orcas, author Sami G. Hajjar presents a unique fusion of psychological theory, mystery, and historical reflection. Set within the confines of an imagined hotel in Mansouriyah City, the story brings together a group of scientists whose involvement in a puzzling incident uncovers deeper truths about human nature and hidden realities.

At the center of the novel is the exploration of the Macintosh hypothesis, an original psychological framework that shapes both the narrative and the characters' interactions. As the scientists gather to participate in the 20th anniversary of a think tank center they helped establish, an accident took place that resulted in the death of their former colleague and the center's first director. The accident appears to have no clear cause, and the story gradually unfolds into a layered examination of motive, perception, and the unseen forces that influence behavior.

Running parallel to this central mystery is the backdrop of the Gulf War, which adds historical depth and emotional weight to the narrative. The desert setting becomes more than just a location; it is a powerful presence that reflects both isolation and grandeur. Through vivid description, Hajjar captures the majesty and intensity of the environment, enhancing the novel's atmospheric and symbolic elements.

The title itself suggests contrast and metaphor, evoking images of powerful creatures from different worlds. Much like sharks and orcas, the characters in the story embody strength, instinct, and complexity, navigating a space where their paths intersect in unexpected ways. This symbolic layering adds depth to the novel's exploration of human behavior and conflict.

The inspiration behind The Desert Shark and the Orcas draws from Hajjar's extensive background in political science, international relations, and Middle Eastern studies. His academic and professional experiences inform the narrative, providing authenticity and insight into the geopolitical and psychological dimensions of the story. Completing this work at the age of eighty-five, Hajjar brings a lifetime of knowledge and perspective to his fiction debut.

This novel will appeal to readers interested in intellectual fiction, psychological exploration, and stories that intertwine mystery with historical context. It offers a thoughtful and engaging experience for those who appreciate narratives that challenge perception and invite deeper reflection.

Sami G. Hajjar brings a distinguished and insightful voice to contemporary fiction, delivering a debut that is both ambitious and memorable.

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