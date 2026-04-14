KP Imposes Strict Checks On Civil Servants' Marriages With Foreign Nationals

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposes new restrictions on civil servants marrying foreign nationals, making prior approval mandatory

The Human Resource Management Department has issued a notification stating that the“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Restrictions on Marriage with Foreign Nationals) Rules 2026” have been enforced.

Under the new rules, no government employee will be allowed to marry a foreign national without prior approval from the government.

The notification states that any violation of these rules will be considered misconduct, and disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned employee.

Furthermore, entering into or even promising such a marriage without permission will also invite strict action under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2011.

Also Read: From the Bosporus to Hormuz: A History of Straits and the Illusion of Permanent Control

According to the new regulations, civil servants must submit a formal application through their respective departments if they intend to marry a foreign national.

The application must include necessary documents, a character clearance certificate, and an affidavit confirming that the foreign spouse is not involved in any illegal or anti-state activities.

While granting approval, the government will consider factors such as the nationality of the foreign spouse, diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the relevant country, as well as security and intelligence clearances.

The notification further states that cases of government employees who have already married foreign nationals without approval will also be reviewed by the government for further decisions.

The government will also have the authority to grant exemptions in specific cases based on written justification.

The new rules take immediate effect, and all departments across the province have been directed to ensure strict implementation.