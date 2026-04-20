Education Ministry Awards ICSSR Project To Jamia Teacher On Digital Grievance Redress

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), under the Ministry of Education, has awarded a research project on digital grievance redressal to Pooja Paswan, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), an official said on Monday.

Paswan's project is titled "Evaluating and Improving India's Digital Grievance Redress Architecture: A Nyaya-Theory-Driven Mixed-Methods Policy Experimentation Study".

The project seeks to critically examine India's evolving digital grievance redress systems and assess their effectiveness in ensuring accountability, transparency, and citizen-centric governance, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said.

With the increasing reliance on digital platforms such as CPGRAMS, grievance redress mechanisms have become central to administrative responsiveness. However, challenges persist in terms of inclusivity, efficiency, and outcome-oriented resolution, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable populations, according to a statement.

The research project is significant in the contemporary governance landscape as it integrates classical Indian philosophical thought -- specifically Nyaya theory -- with modern policy design and evaluation frameworks, the statement said.

By combining normative insights with empirical analysis, the study aims to develop a contextually grounded and theoretically informed model for improving grievance redress mechanisms in India, it added.

The primary objective of the project is to evaluate existing systems using a mixed-methods approach, including quantitative data analysis and field-based qualitative research, while also undertaking policy experimentation to identify scalable and evidence-based reforms.

The study aims to contribute to strengthening democratic accountability and enhancing public trust in governance institutions.

The project aligns with national priorities of good governance, digital transformation, and inclusive public service delivery, contributing to broader policy goals of administrative reform and citizen empowerment.

Paswan is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Jamia Millia Islamia and serves as Assistant Dean, Students' Welfare. She is also part of the team of the Dean, Students' Welfare, and chairs the Public Administration Theory Network (PATNET).

Her research focuses on public administration theory, public policy, and governance, with a particular emphasis on integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into contemporary administrative frameworks. She has over a decade of teaching and research experience and has actively contributed to advancing critical and plural perspectives in public administration.