Blink Charging Teams With The Rosemyr Corporation To Celebrate Earth Day At Morganton Plaza In North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blink Offering Two Hours of Free EV Charging at Morganton Plaza and Week-Long Charging Credit Promotion starting Earth Day (April 22, 2026)

Bowie, MD, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is teaming with The Rosemyr Corporation to celebrate Earth Day with the offer of two hours of free charging at The Rosemyr Corporation's Morganton Plaza shopping center in Morganton, North Carolina. Additionally, EV drivers can receive a $5 charging credit from April 22-29 for submitting a review of the site on Plugshare.

Blink Charging recently installed a new high-powered Blink-owned and operated DC fast charging site in the Morganton Plaza parking lot. The site offers four DC fast charger plugs and two different connector options to support fast and convenient charging.

To celebrate Earth Day and the new chargers' installation, Blink is offering EV drivers the opportunity to enjoy free charging for two hours on Earth Day (April 22 from 12pm to 2pm ET) at the Morganton Plaza parking lot at 112 East Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC 28655.

“We're excited to support The Rosemyr Corporation and Morganton Plaza and provide solutions for the western North Carolina region's EV charging infrastructure needs,” said Jen Yokely, Chief Marketing Officer at Blink.“This collaborative effort with our fellow supporters of electrification demonstrates the type of high-powered fast charging sites that support predictable dwell times and represent compelling long-term growth and value creation opportunities. This Earth Day promotion will further draw visibility to the innovative chargers now ready for EV drivers in the area and customers of the shopping center.”

“By teaming with Blink and offering EV charging to the local community and guests of Morganton Plaza, we reaffirm our shared mission to bring a heightened level of convenience to the people of Morganton, and surrounding residents,” said Michelle O'Keefe of The Rosemyr Corporation.“We look forward to working closely with Blink to make our sustainability and accessibility goals a reality – not just for Earth Day, but for every day moving forward.”

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

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