Who Will Replace Rosenior As Chelsea's Next Manager? Fabregas To Simeone - Top 4 Contenders Revealed

Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior after a shocking five-game losing streak, with Calum McFarlane stepping in as interim boss as the club scrambles to rescue its season and European hopes.

In a move that underlines the ruthless nature of modern football, Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after a dramatic collapse in form, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that began with promise but spiralled into crisis.

The 41-year-old departs just over three months after arriving from Strasbourg, a club linked to Chelsea's ownership structure. What initially looked like a smart mid-season appointment quickly unraveled, with five successive Premier League defeats ultimately sealing his fate.

Club statement: Liam Rosenior

- Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2026

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday proved the last straw. It is the first time Chelsea have lost five consecutive league games without scoring since 1912, a run which has left them seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

Chelsea confirmed the decision in a formal statement, striking a tone of regret while acknowledging the urgency of their situation.

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior," read a club statement.

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

The club also confirmed that Calum McFarlane will step in on an interim basis, with his first match an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on Sunday.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.”

Rosenior's downfall is as striking as his early success. He won six of his first seven matches, briefly putting Chelsea in pole position for Champions League qualification.

But March proved to be the turning point.

Performances dipped sharply, confidence drained, and results followed. The breaking point came in a humiliating defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium - a game that laid bare the team's issues.

Chelsea failed to register a single shot on target. They did not make a tackle until the 32nd minute. Away fans turned on their manager, chanting“f*** off Rosenior” as frustration boiled over.

The numbers paint an even bleaker picture: five consecutive league defeats, no goals scored in that stretch - their worst scoring drought since 1912 - and a slide to seventh place, putting European qualification in serious doubt.

Even Rosenior did not attempt to sugarcoat the situation, branding his team's display as“indefensible” and“unacceptable” after the Brighton defeat.

Into the chaos steps Calum McFarlane, a relatively low-profile figure now tasked with steadying a drifting ship.

McFarlane took over as Chelsea Under-21s head coach in July 2025 following Filipe Coelho's move to Strasbourg. Interestingly, he had only just joined the club earlier that month as an assistant before quickly being promoted.

His coaching pedigree includes a stint as Under-21s head coach at Southampton, along with experience in Manchester City's academy - environments known for nurturing tactical discipline and youth development.

This won't be his first taste of senior responsibility. In January 2026, following Enzo Maresca's departure, McFarlane briefly led the first team, including overseeing a Premier League draw away at Manchester City. He then remained involved with the senior setup under Rosenior.

Now, he returns to the spotlight with a far tougher brief: salvage European qualification and navigate an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley.

While McFarlane is a short-term solution, Chelsea's long-term direction is once again under the microscope. Several names are already being discussed, each bringing a different level of risk and pedigree.

Filipe Luis

Recently out of work after a whirlwind spell at Flamengo, Filipe Luis is a fascinating but risky option. His rapid rise saw him win both the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, making him one of the few to lift the latter as both player and manager. However, his short tenure and lack of sustained experience raise serious questions about stability.

Cesc Fabregas

Currently impressing at Como, Fabregas has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young coaches. After securing promotion to Serie A, he followed it up with a 10th-place finish and has now pushed the club into European contention, including a landmark win over Juventus. His possession-heavy, progressive style aligns well with Chelsea's squad, but his limited experience at the elite level makes him a high-upside gamble.

Diego Simeone

A proven winner, Simeone continues to lead Atletico Madrid with trademark intensity. His ability to instill discipline, defensive solidity, and resilience could address Chelsea's immediate issues. However, his pragmatic style may clash with the club's evolving identity, and convincing him to leave Atletico would be a major challenge.

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has built a strong reputation in the Premier League with his aggressive, high-pressing approach. From achieving a club-record points tally to securing standout wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, his stock is rising fast. Yet, questions remain about whether his high-risk system can withstand the pressure of managing a top-six club like Chelsea.

Chelsea's decision to sack Rosenior reflects more than just a poor run of results - it highlights deeper instability in a project that continues to search for direction.

With European qualification hanging in the balance and an FA Cup semi-final looming, the immediate focus shifts to damage control under McFarlane.

But beyond the short term, the bigger challenge remains unchanged: finding the right manager to finally bring clarity, consistency, and credibility back to Stamford Bridge.