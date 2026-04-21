Global Rights Group Highlights Growing Restrictions On Civil Liberties In Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 21 (IANS) Global rights watchdog Amnesty International in its annual report has highlighted a pattern of restrictions on civil liberties in Pakistan, including curbs on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation, local media reported on Tuesday.

Amnesty has stated that changes to online speech and anti-terrorism laws in Pakistan have significantly affected freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, resulting in the arrest of journalists, activists and opposition members, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

On legislative changes, the report mentioned that the 27th Amendment "significantly undermined the independence of the higher judiciary and provided broad immunity to the heads of the armed forces and the president."

Pakistani authorities continued to use detention, cybercrime and anti-terror laws to curb freedom of expression. The report mentioned censorship of online content, including arbitrary shutdowns by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and Pakistan updating its web monitoring system with technology from China. It stated that authorities selectively withdrew advertising from newspapers as retaliation for critical reporting.

Enforced disappearances continued to remain a serious concern in Pakistan. Protests held by activists in Balochistan and Sindh were curbed by the authorities. Three protesters were killed by law enforcement during a protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on March 21 calling for the release of forcibly disappeared activists.

According to the report, more than 100 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists were convicted by anti-terrorism courts in cases related to the May 9, 2023 protests. The convicted leaders include opposition leaders Omer Ayub and Shibli Faraz, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Zartaj Gul, and activist Khadija Shah, Dawn reported.

The report said that PTI founder Imran Khan remained in prison on "politically motivated charges,” citing that he had been kept in solitary confinement and not being allowed to meet his lawyer.

On violence against women, the Amnesty report cited the organisation Sahil's data, which documented a 25 per cent increase in reported cases in Pakistan over an 11-month period.

As per the report, journalists and human rights defenders were frequently targetted under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca). The report stated that journalists Asad Toor and Sohrab Barkat were not allowed to leave Pakistan, with Barkat later charged under Peca.

The report stated that human rights defenders like Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatta in Pakistan were criminally charged for sharing posts on social media. The report also mentioned that activists from marginalised communities were targetted in Pakistan.