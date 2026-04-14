No One Can Replace Nitish Kumar, He Was PM Hope: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav on Nitish Kumar's Political Future

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said no one can replace Nitish Kumar in Bihar adding that the latter did a lot of work for the state. Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said that Nitish Kumar had a distinct image among the common people, particularly among backward communities, and had contributed significantly to Bihar's development. "No one can replace Nitish Kumar. He had a different image among the common people and among the backwards... He did a lot of work in Bihar, and when it came to forming the INDIA alliance, all the people of the INDIA alliance, especially we socialists, were hoping that he would become the PM of the country by staying with us. But see the BJP's game. Now he will not be able to become the PM. He will retire as a member of the Rajya Sabha after becoming an MP," Yadav said.

Change of Guard in Bihar

Samrat Choudhary's elevation as the NDA Legislative Party leader comes amid ongoing political developments in Bihar. Earlier, the newly elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, met Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday and staked a claim to form the government in the state.

Samrat Choudhary, who is the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, is set to take over as Bihar Chief Minister. He will be the first BJP Chief Minister of the state. He will replace JD-U Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10. BJP and JD-U are the leading partners of the coalition government in the state.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday announced that a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative meeting will be held soon.

Samrat Choudhary Expresses Gratitude

After he was elected BJP Legislative Party leader, Samrat Choudhary expressed his deep gratitude to the party's central leadership and described his new role as a "sacred opportunity" to serve the people of the state. (ANI)

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