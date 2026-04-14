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Abu Dhabi To Close Rabdan Bus Interchange From April 15

Abu Dhabi To Close Rabdan Bus Interchange From April 15


2026-04-14 02:54:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In an update on April 15, Abu Dhabi Mobility said passengers will be redirected to upgraded facilities at Al Qanah and Al Maqta'a Mall
    By: Elizabeth Gonzales

    Abu Dhabi's public transport network will see a key change from April 15, as authorities announce the closure of Rabdan Bus Interchange, introducing alternative hubs aimed at improving connectivity across the emirate.

    In an update on Tuesday (April 15), Abu Dhabi Mobility said passengers will be redirected to upgraded facilities at Al Qanah and Al Maqta'a Mall.

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    Several bus routes will now operate via the new bus system, including 407, 300, 203, 101, L42, X5, A10, Q3.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

    Check out the routes below:

    Routes L42 and X5 will bein and end at Al Qanah, while Q3 will run between Al Qanah and Al Maqta'a Mall. A temporary stop will also be in place near Al Jazira Sports Club to support commuters during this transition.

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Khaleej Times

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