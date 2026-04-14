GCO Holds Joint Newsroom Meeting To Align Communication Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Government Communications Office (GCO) convened a coordination meeting of the Joint Newsroom, chaired by Director of the GCO HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, with participation from assistant undersecretaries, executive directors, and sector heads across more than 60 state entities.

The meeting focused on strengthening media coordination and aligning roles in light of current developments, alongside a review of ongoing communications across key sectors, including public services, energy, economy, transport, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

Participants outlined the next steps and recommendations, which focused on activating communications and media operations to support response efforts, enhancing cross-entity coordination, and unifying messaging.

The meeting further reviewed a report on initiatives delivered in recent months, underscoring the importance of building on achieved gains by advancing joint working mechanisms and setting clear priorities for the next phase.