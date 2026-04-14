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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To Djibouti President On Re-Election
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti following his re-election for a new term the Amir wished President Guelleh success in performing his duties and expressed hope for further development and growth in relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Djibouti.
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