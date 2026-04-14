Meghalaya CM Reviews Urban Development, Mobility, Eco-Tourism​

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday chaired a series of high-level review meetings with multiple departments to assess ongoing development initiatives, with a strong focus on urban infrastructure, mobility, and sustainable growth in Shillong, officials said.​

The meetings, held at the State Guest House in Taraghar, were attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, Tourism Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar D., along with senior officials.​

Urban redevelopment emerged as a key priority, with the Chief Minister stressing that projects must maximise public value, boost economic activity, and ensure long-term sustainability.

He called for innovative models, including public-private partnerships, and directed departments to evaluate concession options carefully before deploying public funds. ​

He also underscored the importance of efficient land use, advocating for transforming prime urban spaces into vibrant commercial and public hubs.​

Connectivity and mobility were highlighted as critical enablers. Sangma reviewed the functioning of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation, emphasising improved last-mile connectivity and suggesting initial support measures to encourage public transport usage.​

The Forest and Environment Department's performance was also assessed, with the Chief Minister calling for measurable outcomes within three to six months. ​

Discussions centred on wildlife conservation, mitigating human-animal conflict, strengthening forest management, and curbing illegal activities such as mining and smuggling. ​

He also pushed for the adoption of technology and the promotion of eco-tourism through professional management and public-private partnership models.​

In the cultural sector, a multidisciplinary study involving Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo research groups was proposed to document the region's history and heritage. ​

Sangma also reviewed plans to develop the agarwood and essential oils sector, including a proposed Centre of Excellence to boost farmers' incomes, employment, and exports.​

Preparations for the National Games 2027 were evaluated, with emphasis on the timely completion of infrastructure and athlete readiness. Over 1,200 athletes are currently in training.​

Cleanliness and waste management initiatives, including bio-remediation at the Marten landfill, were also reviewed, with the Chief Minister stressing community participation and outcome-driven governance across Meghalaya.​