MP: Wheat Procurement To Begin From Tomorrow​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price in the remaining divisions of Madhya Pradesh will begin from April 15, with the state government stepping up efforts to ensure smooth operations and better facilities for farmers across procurement centres.​

The procurement process, which started on April 9 in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions, will now be extended to Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions, bringing the entire state under the procurement network.​

State's Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput said the government has made comprehensive arrangements to support farmers during the ongoing procurement season.​

“So far, 1,252,470 quintals of wheat have been procured from 28,199 farmers at the Minimum Support Price, and payments amounting to Rs 10.23 crore have already been credited directly into farmers' bank accounts,” Rajput said on Tuesday.​

He added that 235,177 farmers have booked slots to sell over 10.39 million quintals of wheat.​

To manage the large-scale procurement exercise, the government has set up 3,171 procurement centres across the state.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that farmers do not face inconvenience during the process.​

Highlighting the facilities, the Minister said adequate arrangements, including shaded seating, drinking water, and essential equipment such as weighing machines, stitching units, and quality testing tools, have been ensured at all procurement centres.​

For the Rabi Marketing Season 2026–27, wheat is being procured at Rs 2,625 per quintal, which includes the Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,585 and a Rs 40 per quintal bonus provided by the state government.​

Authorities have also ensured sufficient availability of gunny bags and proper storage arrangements using jute and polypropylene/high-density polyethene sacks.​

Out of the total wheat procured so far, 769,720 quintals have already been transported to storage facilities, indicating steady progress in the procurement and logistics chain, Rajput said in a statement.​

The state has witnessed a record 1.904 million farmers registered this year, an increase of 360,000 from last year. In the previous season, around 7.7 million metric tonnes of wheat were procured.​