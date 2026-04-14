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Using Local AI-Enhanced Workflows On AMD Ryzen AI Pcs Can Dramatically Reduce Task Completion Time For Professionals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Principled Technologies (PT) has released two new reports demonstrating that using AI tools on a modern PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors can significantly accelerate routine project-management and development tasks compared to using traditional workflows on a 4-year-old PC. When professionals can leverage AI to complete certain tasks more quickly, they can redirect the time they save to higher-value work and innovation. Because the AI tools that PT tested primarily ran locally instead of in the cloud, professionals could save time while also better protecting sensitive data, enjoying quicker response times, and being able to work without an internet connection.
The report focusing on activities performed by developers stated:“In our testing, using local AI tools on a new HP EliteBook X G2a AI PC powered by an AMD Ryzen AI processor reduced task completion times by as much as 97.5 percent compared to completing the same tasks manually on a 4-year-old HP EliteBook 865 16 inch G9 Notebook PC. Based on our estimates of how frequently these tasks typically occur, we found that using AI tools on the newer system could lower weekly development-related work time from an average of 24 hours and 6 minutes to approximately 6 hours and 13 minutes. This represents a reduction of almost 18 hours of work per week-equivalent to over two standard workdays.”
The report focusing on project-management activities stated:“In testing with two HP systems, using primarily local AI tools reduced task completion times by as much as 95.6 percent. Based on estimates of how frequently the evaluated tasks occur, we found that using AI technologies on the new PC could reduce the weekly time spent on a set of common tasks from an average of 24 hours and 40 minutes to 4 hours and 45 minutes-a savings of almost 20 hours, half of a typical workweek.”
Read the project-management report and the developer report.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .
The report focusing on activities performed by developers stated:“In our testing, using local AI tools on a new HP EliteBook X G2a AI PC powered by an AMD Ryzen AI processor reduced task completion times by as much as 97.5 percent compared to completing the same tasks manually on a 4-year-old HP EliteBook 865 16 inch G9 Notebook PC. Based on our estimates of how frequently these tasks typically occur, we found that using AI tools on the newer system could lower weekly development-related work time from an average of 24 hours and 6 minutes to approximately 6 hours and 13 minutes. This represents a reduction of almost 18 hours of work per week-equivalent to over two standard workdays.”
The report focusing on project-management activities stated:“In testing with two HP systems, using primarily local AI tools reduced task completion times by as much as 95.6 percent. Based on estimates of how frequently the evaluated tasks occur, we found that using AI technologies on the new PC could reduce the weekly time spent on a set of common tasks from an average of 24 hours and 40 minutes to 4 hours and 45 minutes-a savings of almost 20 hours, half of a typical workweek.”
Read the project-management report and the developer report.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .
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