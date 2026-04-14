UDF Set For Landslide, Credit Goes To Rahul Gandhi: Chennithala

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur (Kerala) April 14 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday exuded confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Kerala with a massive majority, citing a strong anti-incumbency wave and a unified campaign steered by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media in Thrissur, Chennithala said the people of Kerala are seeking a decisive political change after a decade of Left rule.

“The figures projected by the CPI-M are inflated and meant only to boost cadre morale. The ground reality is different as there is a clear mood for change,” he said, dismissing claims made by Left leaders.

The Left have claimed they are returning to power for a record third time.

Chennithana attributed the Congress-led alliance's momentum entirely to Rahul Gandhi's leadership, noting that the former Congress President maintained close oversight of the campaign from the outset.

"He ensured coordination by bringing leaders together in Delhi, fostering unity along with the Congress president, and issuing clear directions for collective functioning. He reviewed progress at every stage,” Chennithala said.

He also highlighted the role of party General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and the central leadership in shaping a cohesive and media-savvy campaign strategy.

According to Chennithala, the Congress in Kerala presented a united front, while the UDF functioned with organisational cohesion.

As chairman of the Campaign Committee, he said the alliance executed a near-flawless campaign, adapting to modern media dynamics and voter outreach methods.

"There is a strong pro-UDF wave. We are aiming for 100 seats," he said.

He underscored that anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was evident across districts.

"Having travelled extensively and engaged with voters, it was clear that public sentiment is firmly in favour of the UDF," he added.

Chennithala also launched a sharp attack on the BJP, condemning recent remarks by its leaders against the Christian Church and clergy.

"Criticism and hostility directed at bishops, priests, and nuns are unacceptable in our society. Religious leaders have the right to express their views and guide their communities," he said, warning that Kerala would strongly resist any attempts to replicate incidents of violence against Christians reported in parts of north India.

He further alleged that the ruling front's associations with outfits like SDPI and PDP would not be accepted by the electorate.

“Such opportunistic alliances expose the extent to which they are willing to go for votes,” he said.

On internal party matters, Chennithala maintained that the Congress high command is fully capable of resolving issues through its established mechanisms, urging the media not to overinterpret social media narratives.