Russian Attacks On Energy Sector Cause Outages In Five Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by NPC“Ukrenergo” on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to carry out drone and artillery strikes on energy infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, as of this morning, consumers in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kherson regions are without power. Where safety conditions permit, emergency repair work has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

In addition, due to strong winds over the past 24 hours, seven settlements in Sumy region are without power as of this morning. Regional power company specialists are already repairing damaged overhead power lines.

It is noted that electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. Today, April 15, as of 9:30 a.m., consumption was 1.3% higher than at the same time the previous day-Tuesday. The reason for the changes is cloudy weather in parts of the northeastern regions. This leads to low efficiency of residential solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, April 14, the daily peak consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.9% higher than the peak of the previous day-Monday, April 13.

forecasts power restrictions on Monday, but only for industrial customer

Ukrenergo emphasized that, given the weather conditions, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption today to the period when solar power plants operate most efficiently-from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The need for conservative consumption in the evening remains.“Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.,” the company added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of government and Ukrenergo's management have coordinated joint actions to support the stable operation of the power grid, particularly regarding the increase in electricity imports.