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Azerbaijan And U.S. Explore Strategic Cooperation Issues

Azerbaijan And U.S. Explore Strategic Cooperation Issues


2026-04-15 05:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Issues arising from the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Charter, including cooperation in the areas of energy and trade, regional connectivity, and economic investment, were discussed between Azerbaijan and the U.S., the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, Rebecca Neff, and representatives of the Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The parties exchanged views on potential projects in the fields of transport, digitalization, artificial intelligence, etc., the work done in this direction, and the participation of private sector representatives.

The meeting reviewed the important role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of the region, the diversification of trade routes in the Middle Corridor, as well as the existing favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan and the opportunities for establishing new relations.

Additionally, the meeting held an exchange of views on other bilateral issues of mutual interest.









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Trend News Agency

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