Missile Strike On Dnipro: 19 Wounded Remain Hospitalized, 13 In Intensive Care
“19 people remain in hospitals following the strike on Dnipro, which the enemy carried out the day before,” Hanzha noted.Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro sparks fire, woman injured
According to him, 13 of them are in intensive care. Two men, aged 51 and 45, are in critical condition. The rest are in moderate condition.
Eight of the injured are receiving outpatient treatment.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 14, the Russian army struck Dnipro with a missile.
Initial reports indicated four fatalities and 25 injuries. It later emerged that the death toll had risen to five, with the number of injured reaching 2.
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