Vortex Expands Commercial And Industrial Door Services To El Paso, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL PASO, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a leading provider of, today announced the expansion of its operations into El Paso, Texas. This strategic growth brings fast, reliable, and professionalto businesses across the El Paso region.

With El Paso's continued growth in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing, the demand for dependable commercial door repair and maintenance services is higher than ever. Vortex Doors is positioned to meet this need with same-day service, 24/7 customer support, and Proactive Maintenance programs designed to minimize downtime and maximize operational efficiency.

“Our expansion into El Paso reflects our commitment to supporting growing business communities with responsive, high-quality service,” said Rob Knapp, COO Vortex.“We understand how critical properly functioning doors and dock equipment are to daily operations, and our team is ready to deliver fast, expert solutions when customers need them most.”

Services Now Available in El Paso Include:



Same-day service for urgent door issues

Proactive maintenance programs to extend equipment life

Commercial and industrial door replacement and installation

Certified Fire Door inspections and repairs Service for all door types, including overhead doors, security gates, entry doors, interior doors, and loading dock doors



Vortex Doors' team of highly trained technicians brings extensive experience servicing a wide range of industries, ensuring each customer receives tailored solutions that improve safety, compliance, and performance.

By expanding into El Paso, Vortex continues its mission to be the trusted partner for commercial door repair and industrial door services, helping businesses maintain safe, efficient, and fully operational facilities.

About Vortex Doors

Vortex Doors is a trusted leader in commercial and industrial door repair, maintenance, and installation. Serving businesses across North America, Vortex is known for its rapid response times, expert technicians, and commitment to customer excellence.

Media Contact:

Stacey Muto

Director of MarCom

Vortex Doors

(949) 501-4900

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