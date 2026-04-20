Dozens Attend English-Language Religious Lessons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The English-language religious lessons held in mosques, organised by the Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center for Muslim communities have continued with the attendance of dozens of people.

These sessions aim to enhance religious awareness among participants and cover a variety of topics.

The lessons are held in several mosques, including Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Mosque in The Pearl, Mohammed Al-Mannai Mosque in Lusail, and Ibrahim Al-Khalil Mosque in Dafna. The sessions take place on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: Sundays at Mohammed Al-Mannai Mosque, Tuesdays at Ibrahim Al-Khalil Mosque, and Thursdays at Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Mosque. Qatari preacher Sheikh Ahmed bin Jabr Al Dosari participates in delivering these lessons.

The speakers addressed the importance of obedience to Allah, avoiding sins, and focusing on what benefits a person in the Hereafter. They also emphasised the importance of managing time wisely and making the most of one's life through righteous deeds. Additionally, the lessons covered educational topics such as raising children, the best methods for doing so, and the importance of proper care and upbringing from all aspects.

Through organising and continuing these lessons, the center aims to enhance the understanding of Islam among non-Arabic-speaking Muslims, reach them in their communities, and meet their needs in a clear and direct manner.