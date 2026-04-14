Haivision Launches Falkon X4, Powering A New Era Of Ultra-Reliable 5G Video For Live Broadcast And Remote Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-low latency and pristine-quality 4K, 10-bit HDR video with four MIMO 5G modems establishes a new benchmark for bonded cellular transmission in live sports and news broadcasting

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of Falkon X4, the newest addition to its award-winning Falkon family of 5G mobile video transmitters.

The Falkon X4 establishes a new benchmark for transmission reliability, video quality, operational control, and mobility. Purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news, Falkon X4 delivers robust, uninterrupted connectivity, even in congested network environments, making it the ideal solution for capturing content with dynamic camera angles from virtually any location and bringing audiences into the story like never before.

Ultra-Reliable 5G, 4G, and Satellite Transmission

Falkon X4's unique four-modem architecture, each with 2x2 MIMO for eight total cellular antennas, provides exceptional connectivity, throughput stability, and multi-network resilience. When operating on private 5G networks, Falkon X4 delivers end-to-end, ultra-low latency, a critical requirement for live sports productions where interactivity and responsiveness are needed. Furthermore, Haivision's advanced SST technology enables bonding 5G, 4G, WiFi, Ethernet, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connections, ensuring continuous, reliable transmission even in the most challenging environments.

Pristine-Quality Video for Premium Broadcasts

Meeting the demands of premium broadcast productions, Falkon X4 supports pristine-quality video and outstanding image fidelity. With Falkon X4, broadcasters can confidently transmit 4K/UHD, HD, and HDR video streams from anywhere. Powered by advanced HEVC and H.264 encoding, Falkon X4 maximizes bandwidth efficiency while maintaining exceptional image quality.

Flexible Control and True Mobility for Remote Production

Designed for both camera operators and broadcast engineers, Falkon X4 can be easily managed and configured in the field using either an intuitive touchscreen for fast, on-site operation or a responsive browser-based interface that works on laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Furthermore, Falkon X4 can be managed and controlled remotely, freeing camera operators to focus on capturing the action. With a rugged, portable design, Falkon X4 can be camera-mounted or carried in a backpack and includes an internal backup battery to ensure uninterrupted transmission during battery swaps. Altogether, Falkon X4 liberates production teams to capture the action with complete freedom of movement.

“We are excited to unveil Falkon X4 as the newest member of our groundbreaking Falkon series,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer and EVP, Broadcast at Haivision.“Falkon X4 meets the demands for performance and live workflow versatility required for efficient productions over public and private 5G, as well as 4G and LEO satellite networks.”

Key features of Falkon X4 include:



Robust Transmission: Live streaming over public and private 5G, 4G, 3G, WiFi, and LEO satellite networks with HEVC and H.264 encoding.

Ultra-Low Latency: End-to-end latency performance allowing production mixing between Falkon X4, Falkon X2, and other Haivision wireless or wired cameras.

Pristine-Quality Video: Up to 4K/UHD, 4:2:2 chroma subsampling, 10-bit color depth, and HDR (PQ and HLG) video.

Built for Mobility: Lightweight, portable, camera-mountable design supporting both V-Mount and Gold Mount systems.

Advanced Production Capabilities: Local recording, file forwarding, audio intercom, video return, and data bridge.

Remote Production Ready: Advanced remote camera control including camera shading, PTZ adjustment, and embedded timestamps for precise synchronization. Multi-Camera Contribution: Frame-accurate synchronization across multiple Falkon X4 transmitters enables remote production, simplifies event setup, and reduces equipment footprint and on-site staffing.



Haivision will showcase Falkon X4 at the 2026 NAB Show. Book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert to learn more:

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

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