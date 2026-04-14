Sanara Medtech Inc. To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, TX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Sanara,” the“Company”,“we,”“our” or“us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 before the U.S. financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 931324. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 26, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 53818.

A live webcast of Sanara's conference call is accessible by clicking here and will be made available under the”Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website, . An online replay will be available for approximately one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market. The Company develops, markets and distributes surgical products to surgeons at hospitals and surgical centers. Each of the Company's products and technologies are designed to achieve the goal of providing better clinical outcomes at a lower overall cost for patients. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American surgical tissue repair market. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Powder, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix, as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products including: ACTIGEN® Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. The Company believes it can drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. The Company strives to be one of the most innovative and comprehensive providers of effective surgical solutions and is continually seeking to expand its offerings for patients requiring treatments in the United States. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Powell or Mike Piccinino, CFA

ICR Healthcare

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