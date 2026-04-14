Avinash Tiwary Calls His New Song From 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2', A Slow-Burn

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary has said that the song 'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' from his upcoming film 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2', is a slow-burn and takes time to grow on listeners.

The track was unveiled on Tuesday, and is a soulful romantic melody that beautifully captures the magic of budding love and the journey from friendship to romance. The song is an ode to blossoming love, wrapped in warmth and heartfelt emotions.

Talking about the song, Avinash Tiwary said,“'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' is the kind of track which will grow on people, and once they have fallen in love with it, there's no going back. Every person whose love story began with a bit of friendship will relate to this tune. Above all, Sonu sir's sublime voice elevates the magic of this song even further.”

The video of the song sees Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr light up the screen with their effortless charm and palpable chemistry. Their on-screen presence exudes a warm, lovable vibe as they navigate the sweet transition from friendship to romance.

The song has been sung by the inimitable Sonu Nigam, and is composed by the talented Sushant-Shankar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Medha Shankr shared,“I remember hearing this track for the first time and feeling an array of sweet emotions. 'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' is much more than a song, it's a musical vignette that captures many shades of love. It's a dream come true to have Sonu Nigam sir sing for our film. To be honest, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's soundtrack is very special; each song is a unique delicacy of its own”.

'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' has been released under the label of Sony Music, and is available across all streaming platforms.

'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, and is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is set to release in cinemas on April 24, 2026.