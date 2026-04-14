Neetu Kapoor Wishes Her 'Heartbeats' Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor On Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Neetu Kapoor, on account of son and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's fourth wedding anniversary, seems to have become emotional.

The actress took to her social media account to share a beautiful picture of Ranbir and Alia, and wrote,“Blessings to my heartbeats, with heart emoticons.”

The picture shared by Neetu features Ranbir and Alia, posing for a selfie with a smile on their faces.

Going by the picture, it seems likely to be a cozy dinner setting with candle-lit glass in front of them.

Talking about the superstars' Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story, it began on the sets of their movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The movie that was directed by Ayan Mukerji, released in 2022.

The couple managed to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight for the longest time.

After dating for quite a few years, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home with just their close friends and family members in attendance.

A few months later, in the same year in June, they announced their first pregnancy, and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

By marrying Ranbir Kapoor, Alia has become a part of Bollywood's prestigious Kapoor family.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in his upcoming movie Ramayana.

The movie stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Yash in important roles.

The movie is set to release in Diwali this year.

Alia and Ranbir are also busy with the shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Love and War, that also stars Vicky Kaushal.