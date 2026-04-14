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Yemeni Army Says Officer Killed in Clashes with Houthis
(MENAFN) A Yemeni military officer has been killed during fighting with Houthi fighters, according to a statement issued by the army on Monday.
Military-run media outlet reported that First Lt. Fawaz Mohammed al-Qadi died “while performing his duty” in combat against Houthi forces.
His funeral was held in the central city of Marib, where his body was laid to rest in a public ceremony attended by senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Mansour Thawaba, commander of the Third Military Region.
Army officials said in remarks cited by the outlet that operations against the Houthis will continue, and paid tribute to the slain officer and other soldiers killed in the conflict.
The report did not provide details on the exact time or location of the incident, and there was no immediate response from the Houthi movement.
The announcement comes shortly after the army said two soldiers were killed and three others wounded in separate clashes in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.
Although fighting continues sporadically, Yemen has experienced a relative reduction in large-scale violence since April 2022, following more than a decade of conflict between government forces and Houthi fighters. The group has controlled several regions, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014.
The prolonged war has severely damaged infrastructure across the country and contributed to a major humanitarian crisis, while international efforts continue to push for a political settlement.
Military-run media outlet reported that First Lt. Fawaz Mohammed al-Qadi died “while performing his duty” in combat against Houthi forces.
His funeral was held in the central city of Marib, where his body was laid to rest in a public ceremony attended by senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Mansour Thawaba, commander of the Third Military Region.
Army officials said in remarks cited by the outlet that operations against the Houthis will continue, and paid tribute to the slain officer and other soldiers killed in the conflict.
The report did not provide details on the exact time or location of the incident, and there was no immediate response from the Houthi movement.
The announcement comes shortly after the army said two soldiers were killed and three others wounded in separate clashes in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.
Although fighting continues sporadically, Yemen has experienced a relative reduction in large-scale violence since April 2022, following more than a decade of conflict between government forces and Houthi fighters. The group has controlled several regions, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014.
The prolonged war has severely damaged infrastructure across the country and contributed to a major humanitarian crisis, while international efforts continue to push for a political settlement.
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