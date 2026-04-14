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UK’s Starmer Urges Ceasefire for Lebanon, Warns of Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon, stressing the need to include the country in ongoing ceasefire initiatives and warning of worsening humanitarian conditions.
Addressing parliament, Starmer emphasized that diplomatic efforts remain “the right path” and expressed support for current negotiations, while underscoring that Lebanon’s situation demands urgent focus. The country has faced extensive Israeli air raids along with a ground campaign in its southern regions.
“The bombing should stop now,” he told parliament, adding that continued violence risked pushing Lebanon further into crisis.
Starmer also stated that Hezbollah “must disarm,” but delivered strong criticism of Israel’s actions, describing the strikes as “wrong” and saying they were having “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
Addressing parliament, Starmer emphasized that diplomatic efforts remain “the right path” and expressed support for current negotiations, while underscoring that Lebanon’s situation demands urgent focus. The country has faced extensive Israeli air raids along with a ground campaign in its southern regions.
“The bombing should stop now,” he told parliament, adding that continued violence risked pushing Lebanon further into crisis.
Starmer also stated that Hezbollah “must disarm,” but delivered strong criticism of Israel’s actions, describing the strikes as “wrong” and saying they were having “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
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