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China’s Xi Meets Spain’s PM in Beijing
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping sat down with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Tuesday for high-level talks, a state news agency reported, as the two nations seek to cement a rapidly expanding economic partnership.
Further details on the outcome of the meeting were not immediately available.
Sanchez, who arrived in China on Saturday for a five-day stay, is making his fourth trip to the country since assuming office — a frequency that underscores Madrid's growing strategic focus on its ties with Beijing.
The visit is centered on strengthening economic relations, building deeper strategic trust, and expanding collaboration across key growth sectors including technology, trade, and green energy.
The trip follows a landmark diplomatic moment roughly five months ago, when Spanish King Felipe VI made a state visit to China — the first by a Spanish monarch in nearly two decades.
The diplomatic momentum reflects surging commercial ties between the two nations: bilateral trade topped $55 billion last year, with China holding its position as Spain's single largest trading partner outside the European Union.
Further details on the outcome of the meeting were not immediately available.
Sanchez, who arrived in China on Saturday for a five-day stay, is making his fourth trip to the country since assuming office — a frequency that underscores Madrid's growing strategic focus on its ties with Beijing.
The visit is centered on strengthening economic relations, building deeper strategic trust, and expanding collaboration across key growth sectors including technology, trade, and green energy.
The trip follows a landmark diplomatic moment roughly five months ago, when Spanish King Felipe VI made a state visit to China — the first by a Spanish monarch in nearly two decades.
The diplomatic momentum reflects surging commercial ties between the two nations: bilateral trade topped $55 billion last year, with China holding its position as Spain's single largest trading partner outside the European Union.
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