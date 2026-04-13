Franco Esteve's Latest Dreamlike Sonic Journey Drops April 14Th

MENAFN - GetNews) Franco Esteve's New, Ambient, Drone, and Experimental Soundtrack Album Release,“Mallorca 360: Ambient Wonders (Original Soundtrack),” transcends reality starting April 14th







Cala Ratjada, Baleares, Spain - April 13th, 2025 - Award-winning Puerto Rican composer and multidisciplinary artist, Franco Esteve, has released a new, immersive collection of ambient, drone, and experimental soundtrack compositions in his latest album,“ Mallorca 360: Ambient Wonders (Original Soundtrack)”. The album was created as the soundtrack for Mallorca 360's virtual reality project, Ambient Wonders, exploring some of Mallorca's beautiful locations and taking the listener beyond them.

Composed as both a soundtrack to Mallorca 360's immersive, visual experience and as a standalone sonic journey, Ambient Wonders takes listeners beyond that and into a world that transcends the Majorcan imagery, blurring the line between physical and inner consciousness. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and digital download stores as well as on CD beginning April 14th, 2026.

A continuation of Esteve's longstanding collaboration with the Mallorca 360 series, the soundtrack expands on his singular ability to translate place into emotion. Known for crafting story-driven music that elicits images and feelings in listeners, transporting them“beyond the videos themselves,” Esteve once again delivers a body of work that is both meditative and cinematic, rooted in Majorca's natural wonders while reaching beyond and into the abstract and surreal.

From shimmering, pleasant, seaside atmospheres to drifting, floating, otherworldly textures, Ambient Wonders is meant to be felt not just heard. The music draws its inspiration from Majorca's Mediterranean landscapes – the crystalline waters of its coastline, its impressive, UNESCO heritage sites and landscapes, ancient, Talaiotic structures, and its deep, wondrous caves – while exploring the intersection of sound, story, space, reflection and discovery. As Electronica UK said of one of the album's previously released singles,“ Weirdly Bent”:“feels retro and abstract, embracing an ambient approach that sets it apart... The result is a deeply expressive and direct piece that evokes a sense of nostalgia and relaxation, transporting listeners into a trippy, timeless state.”

Franco Esteve has built a reputation for genre-defying compositions that merge ambient, classical, and cinematic influences. His catalog includes award-winning soundtracks such as“ Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles” and highly acclaimed, modern classical albums such as“ The Hunt”. Ambient lovers in particular will find a lot to love in what JamSphere Magazine said of the previously released single from the album,“ Seaside Wonder”:“The track is a sonic postcard from paradise”.

With“ Mallorca 360: Ambient Wonders (Original Soundtrack)”, Esteve continues to push the boundaries of immersive music, inviting audiences to step into a place where sound transcends environment and becomes experience. Please visit Franco Esteve's Official“Mallorca 360: Ambient Wonders (Original Soundtrack) music album page for more information:

Here is what Franco Esteve says of his creative musical compositions: "For me, composing music is a process of exploration, which is why I'm so drawn to it. There are so many places to visit and explore and express. I think music can act as a live entity within a story, regardless of where or what inspires it."

Release Date: April 14th, 2026

Available on: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, Bandcamp, ElasticStage (CD), and most, popular streaming and digital download sites.







About Franco Esteve:

Franco Esteve is a Puerto Rican composer, filmmaker and multi-disciplinary artist known for his emotionally rich, atmospheric and experimental soundscapes. His award-winning work spans music, film, photography, and writing, with a strong focus on storytelling through sound. His musical compositions often serve as immersive extensions of visual and conceptual projects, creating experiences that resonate beyond traditional formats and norms.

To find out more about "Franco Esteve's" new music album, Mallorca 360: Ambient Wonders (Original Soundtrack), please visit: &