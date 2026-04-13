Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson For Most T20 Ducks In A Calendar Year 'Like An ON & OFF Button'
|Player
|No. of ducks
|Year
|Innings
|Abhishek Sharma
|7
|2026
|18
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|2018
|32
|Sanju Samson
|6
|2024
|32
|Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|5
|2013
|19
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals made two changes from the previous game. While South African batter Lhuan Dre Pretorious is making his IPL debut for the franchise, replacing Shimron Hetmyer, Brijesh Sharma made way for Tushar Deshpande. Sunrisers Hyderabad also brought in Praful Hinge in place of veteran Jaydev Unadkat.Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah still wicketless in IPL 2026: Ashwin says, 'When you can't bowl...'
The Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their previous clash against Punjab Kings, will be eyeing their second win of the season, having lost three of their four matches so far. On the other hand, an in-form Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals would be aiming to make it five wins in a row.Abhishek Sharma's T20 ducks in 2026
|Date
|Tournament
|Opponent
|January 23
|T20 International
|New Zealand
|January 28
|T20 International
|New Zealand
|February 7
|T20 World Cup
|USA
|February 15
|T20 World Cup
|Pakistan
|February 18
|T20 World Cup
|Netherlands
|April 5
|Indian Premier League
|Lucknow Super Giants
|April 13
|Indian Premier League
|Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, and Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande
Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.
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