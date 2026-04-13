Mexico Aerospace Market Size To Reach USD 12.41 Billion By 2031 Driven By Near-Shoring, MRO Expansion, And Advanced Manufacturing Integration Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mexico Aerospace Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Mexico aerospace market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Mexico Aerospace Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Mexico aerospace market size is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2025 to USD 8.88 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 12.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The Mexico aerospace industry has positioned itself as a key production and supply hub in North America, supported by trade agreements and proximity to major aerospace markets.

The Mexico aerospace market forecast highlights the country's strengthening role in supplying aerostructures, engine components, and maintenance services. With improved regulatory status and continued investments, the Mexico aerospace market share in global aerospace supply chains is gradually expanding. This trend is reinforced by the rising demand for commercial aircraft and the growing importance of cost-efficient production bases.

Key Trends Shaping the Mexico Aerospace Market

Near-Shoring and Trade Alignment Supporting Mexico Aerospace Market Growth: The Mexico aerospace market growth is closely tied to near-shoring strategies adopted by global aerospace companies. Trade frameworks like USMCA are encouraging manufacturers to relocate or expand production closer to North America. This has improved supply chain reliability and reduced transportation timelines, strengthening the Mexico aerospace market size over time.

Expansion of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services: A major Mexico aerospace market trend is the increasing focus on maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Airlines are seeking efficient service hubs to reduce downtime, and Mexico is emerging as a competitive location. The Mexico aerospace market forecast reflects continued investment in MRO facilities supported by skilled labor and technical expertise.

Shift Toward Advanced Manufacturing and Composites: The Mexico aerospace industry is gradually adopting advanced manufacturing methods, including composite tooling and precision machining. This shift is influencing the Mexico aerospace market share, as companies expand capabilities beyond traditional fabrication. Local suppliers are improving their position within global supply chains by offering higher-value services.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Mexico Aerospace Market Segmentation

By Industry

Manufacturing

Engineering and Design

Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

By Platform Type

Fixed-Wing

Rotary Wing

Space

By Component

Aerostructures and Fuselage

Engine Components

Avionics and Space Electronics

Interiors

Landing Gear

Others

By End User

Commercial

Military

Key Players in the Mexico Aerospace Market

Safran SA

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

RTX Corporation

Conclusion

The Mexico aerospace market forecast indicates a stable growth path supported by strong global demand, favorable trade policies, and ongoing industrial development. As companies continue to optimize supply chains, Mexico is expected to maintain its importance within the North American aerospace ecosystem.

The evolution of the Mexico aerospace industry toward higher-value activities such as advanced manufacturing and MRO services will play a key role in shaping future opportunities. This shift is expected to strengthen the Mexico aerospace market size and improve its contribution to global aerospace production.

Industry Related Reports

Fire Fighting Aircraft Market: The market is growing due to increasing wildfire incidents, rising investments in aerial firefighting capabilities, and advancements in aircraft technology for efficient fire suppression.

Get more insights:

Commercial Helicopters Market size: The market is projected to grow from USD 7.13 billion in 2026 to USD 9.03 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.85%, driven by increasing demand for emergency services, offshore transport, and tourism applications.

Get more insights:

Aviation Market share: The market is expected to expand from USD 358.85 billion in 2025 to USD 524.14 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.87%, fueled by rising air travel demand, fleet expansion, and advancements in aviation technologies.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://