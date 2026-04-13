Love, Faith, And Redemption Take Center Stage At The LA Times Festival Of Books 2026 With The Launch Of“Donna My Reason Again”

Dennis Wright announces the release of his heartfelt new poetry collection, Donna My Reason Again: Poems of Love, Faith and God's Redeeming Grace, along with a special book signing appearance at the LA Times Festival of Books 2026.

This moving new book offers readers a deeply personal and spiritually rich collection of poems written from the heart of a devoted husband, father, and believer. In Donna My Reason Again, Dennis Wright shares a poetic journey shaped by enduring love, the strength of marriage, the power of redemption, and the presence of God through every season of life.

Written over many years for his wife Donna, the poems in this intimate volume reflect a life marked by commitment, healing, recovery, parenting, health challenges, and spiritual growth. Each piece speaks to the beauty of love and the grace that carries families through hardship and hope alike.

More than a poetry collection, Donna My Reason Again stands as both a love letter and a testimony. It celebrates a marriage of nearly three decades, a family of nine children, and a life rebuilt through faith, perseverance, and God's redeeming grace. Through raw honesty and spiritual reflection, Wright invites readers into a story where love and faith walk hand in hand again and again.

The collection highlights themes that will resonate with readers seeking inspiration and truth, including enduring love without bitterness, recovery and long-term sobriety, overcoming medical hardship, raising a large blended family, and cultivating a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Dennis Wright at the LA Times Festival of Books 2026, where he will celebrate the launch of Donna My Reason Again and meet readers during a book signing event. The occasion marks a meaningful milestone for a book that speaks to the resilience of the human spirit and the transforming power of faith.

Readers who appreciate inspirational poetry, Christian reflections, and true stories of healing and devotion will find Donna My Reason Again to be a powerful and uplifting addition to their bookshelves. Wright's voice is sincere, compassionate, and grounded in lived experience, offering poems that bear witness to love, sobriety, family, and grace.

Get your copy of Donna My Reason Again: Poems of Love, Faith and God's Redeeming Grace on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or the author's website, and meet Dennis Wright at the LA Times Festival of Books 2026 for this special new book launch and book signing celebration.

About the Author

Dennis Wright is a husband, father of nine, and a writer whose life and work have been shaped by faith, recovery, and perseverance. Married to his wife Donna for nearly three decades, he writes from lived experience, drawing on a life devoted to family, sobriety, and Christ-centered hope. A longtime participant in 12-step recovery programs, Dennis has been clean and sober for more than three decades and, alongside his wife, has helped support and encourage others seeking stability and healing. Through medical challenges, the demands of raising a large blended family, and a deep spiritual journey, his poetry has become both personal therapy and public testimony. Living in the mountains with Donna, Dennis continues to write poems inspired by faith, marriage, and the everyday miracles of God's grace.