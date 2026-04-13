Swiss Observers Satisfied With Hungarian Elections
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Wahlbeobachter spricht von“sauberen Abläufen” am Wahltag in Ungarn
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Read more: Wahlbeobachter spricht von“sauberen Abläufen” am Wahltag in U
The Hungarian peoples' decision was clear and there were no doubts about the fairness of the election, Büchel told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. The Swiss People's Party parliamentarian from St. Gallen took part in a Council of Europe observation mission in Hungary. His observations were confirmed at a debriefing with other observers on Monday morning.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Where she was able to observe the elections, they were“very fair”, said Arslan. The Green Party parliamentarian from Basel also took part in the mission.
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In the run-up to the elections, international organisations expressed doubts about the fairness of the ballot. On Monday afternoon, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will announce the initial results of their respective missions.More More Global elections How direct democracy became part of Orbán's 'illiberal' toolkit in Hungary
This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 Since 2010, Hungarian authorities have channelled public sentiment with a range of direct-democratic tools – including one which even Switzerland's ample repertoire lacks.Read more: How direct democracy became part of Orbán's 'illiberal' toolkit in Hu
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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