The Hungarian peoples' decision was clear and there were no doubts about the fairness of the election, Büchel told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. The Swiss People's Party parliamentarian from St. Gallen took part in a Council of Europe observation mission in Hungary. His observations were confirmed at a debriefing with other observers on Monday morning.

Where she was able to observe the elections, they were“very fair”, said Arslan. The Green Party parliamentarian from Basel also took part in the mission.

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In the run-up to the elections, international organisations expressed doubts about the fairness of the ballot. On Monday afternoon, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will announce the initial results of their respective missions.

This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 Since 2010, Hungarian authorities have channelled public sentiment with a range of direct-democratic tools – including one which even Switzerland's ample repertoire lacks.

Adapted from German by AI/ac