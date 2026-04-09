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Spain Protests to Israel Over UN Peacekeeper Detention
(MENAFN) Spain has lodged a diplomatic protest with Israel after a Spanish UN peacekeeper was briefly detained in Lebanon, according to reports citing official sources.
On Wednesday, Spanish officials summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires to formally express their objection to what they described as an “unjustified detention.” The move was intended to address the incident involving a member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as stated by reports.
The incident took place late Tuesday, when Israeli forces halted a UNIFIL logistics convoy in southern Lebanon and temporarily detained one of the peacekeepers.
Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Wednesday said the Spanish soldier, who was part of a contingent delivering supplies, was held for about an hour before being released following high-level intervention, according to local media reports.
“The fact that there was an absolutely illegal detention of a United Nations member, in this case a Spanish peacekeeper, is unacceptable,” said Robles, who also met with the Lebanese ambassador in Madrid on Wednesday.
The UN mission confirmed the episode, stating that the peacekeeper was detained after the convoy was stopped but was released shortly afterward following direct coordination with mission leadership.
On Wednesday, Spanish officials summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires to formally express their objection to what they described as an “unjustified detention.” The move was intended to address the incident involving a member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as stated by reports.
The incident took place late Tuesday, when Israeli forces halted a UNIFIL logistics convoy in southern Lebanon and temporarily detained one of the peacekeepers.
Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Wednesday said the Spanish soldier, who was part of a contingent delivering supplies, was held for about an hour before being released following high-level intervention, according to local media reports.
“The fact that there was an absolutely illegal detention of a United Nations member, in this case a Spanish peacekeeper, is unacceptable,” said Robles, who also met with the Lebanese ambassador in Madrid on Wednesday.
The UN mission confirmed the episode, stating that the peacekeeper was detained after the convoy was stopped but was released shortly afterward following direct coordination with mission leadership.
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