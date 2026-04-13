Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Ambedkar Jayanti CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Celebration In Mhow Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 13 (IANS) The birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, with the main event to be held at his birthplace in Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Indore district.

Mhow, located about 25 km from Indore, holds immense historical importance as the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar.

The town is also a prominent military cantonment and home to important Indian Army institutions.

Every year, it becomes a major centre of tribute on Ambedkar Jayanti, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.

This year too, devotees have been arriving in large numbers since April 12, and the turnout is expected to be significant.

The main programme will be organised at the grand memorial built at Dr. Ambedkar's birthplace, which has been specially decorated for the occasion.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the event as the chief guest.

Indore district administration on Monday said that an elaborate arrangement has been made to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for visitors.

Accommodation has been arranged in dharmshalas, schools, and temporary dome-shaped shelters.

Meals are being provided at the Swarg Mandir complex, and drinking water kiosks have been set up across the town.

Temporary sanitation facilities have also been installed.

To manage the large gathering, the entire event area has been divided into seven sectors, with officials deployed in each sector for coordination.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma on Monday visited Mhow to review the preparations and issued necessary guidelines to the officials.

He interacted with devotees and directed officials to ensure that all facilities are properly maintained so that visitors do not face any inconvenience.

In addition to the grand celebrations in Mhow, the Madhya Pradesh government is also taking steps to preserve and promote Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.

In Gwalior, a major project named 'Ambedkar Dham' is being developed.

The project will include a grand statue of Dr. Ambedkar, along with a museum, auditorium, and digital library.

It aims to create a significant centre for education and inspiration, further strengthening the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar in the state.