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I Can Be The Best Player In The World: Ayush Shetty

I Can Be The Best Player In The World: Ayush Shetty


2026-04-13 01:00:31
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Ayush Shetty expressed pride and optimism after clinching silver at the Badminton Asia Championships, calling it a â€œgreat tournamentâ€ that boosted his belief of becoming â€œthe best player in the world,â€ while acknowledging disappointment in the final and crediting Shi Yu Qi as the better player on the day.

â€œI think it was a great tournament for meâ€¦ really happy with the way I played throughout. I had really tough matches, but happy the way I pulled through all of them. As for the final, a bit disappointedâ€¦ I wanted to finish on a high note, but credit to Shi Yu Qi, he was the better player. Grateful for the silver,â€ Shetty told IANS.

The 20-year-old Indian, ranked 25th in the world rankings, suffered an 8-21, 10-21 loss against the reigning world champion Yu Qi in the final here at the Ningbo Olympic Center. With his silver medal finish, Ayush became the first Indian menâ€TMs singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to earn a podium finish at the continental championship.

Ayush's win over defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinal made him just the second Indian menâ€TMs singles player, and third overall, to enter the Badminton Asia Championships final. A win in the final would have seen him emulate Dinesh Khanna, who became men's singles champion in 1965.

â€œThis tournament gave me a lot of confidence that I can be the best player in the world. The next one would be the Thomas Cupâ€¦ really excited, and weâ€TMll try our best to bring the trophy home. Beating the best players gives confidence, but I need to work on beating them consistently. Going forward, the target is to be more consistent and play at this level regularly,â€ he added.

Earlier, PV Sindhu heaped rich praise on Ayush Shetty, calling him a generational talent after the youngster stormed into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships with a stunning victory over World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

â€œIt feels really great when players like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy appreciate youâ€¦ Iâ€TMve always looked up to them.â€

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IANS

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