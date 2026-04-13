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Illinois Financial Educators Council Chooses Dorenda Monique Clink Of Vested Interest Financial Group For Advisory Board
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) announced that they have chosen Dorenda Monique Clink, Director of Community Outreach & Education at Vested Interest Financial Group, as the latest member of their expert Advisory Board.
Holding an MAFM degree in Finance and Accounting and an MBA in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University, Dorenda Clink has both the background and the experience to make her well-qualified as a professional member of the IFEC Advisory Board. She began her career as Deputy Sheriff in Cook County, where her work with such departments as child support, warrants, juvenile detention, and criminal courts gave her firsthand understanding of the growing need for financial literacy and community connections. This experience motivated her current mission to increase access to financial literacy resources and education, particularly for underserved populations; and help them break cycles of poverty to achieve financial empowerment.
After leaving the Sheriff's Department, Clink founded Vested Interest Financial Group, LLC, a company dedicated to guiding individuals, families, businesses, and community organizations toward financial stability and security. She also is certified as an Insurance Producer and earned her Certified Financial Education Instructor® (CFEI®) credentials from the National Financial Educators Council – parent organization to the IFEC – in 2025. In addition, Dorenda is a published author, talented public speaker, workshop facilitator, and minister, earning her the affectionate nickname“Professor Doe.”
As a volunteer with CARE Chicago – a nonprofit that offers free financial literacy resources to schools and community groups in the Chicago metro area – Dorenda Monique Clink seizes the opportunity to give back to her community. Her work at Vested Interest Financial Group centers around financial education, coaching, and empowerment with emphasis on practical information that helps people shift their mindsets to move toward greater financial health.
Clink's goal for serving on the IFEC Advisory Board is to make lasting impact on Black and Brown communities in Chicago by providing more equitable access to financial literacy education – thereby facilitating families and communities to thrive.“Financial literacy is not a luxury, but a fundamental skill that empowers individuals to build a resilient and secure future,” Dorenda comments.“By focusing on the foundations of money management – like budgeting, saving, and smart investing – we are equipping people with the tools to navigate life's challenges with confidence and achieve long-term financial well-being.”
Through her partnership with the IFEC and its Advisory Board, Dorenda Clink provides financial literacy resources and education to beneficiary organizations across Illinois. As she describes the initiative,“By offering free curriculum and training, it empowers organizations like schools, nonprofits, and community centers to deliver high-quality, sustainable financial wellness programs. This allows them to effectively address the specific financial needs of the people they serve.”
The Illinois Council expresses great enthusiasm about the potential of its collaboration with Dorenda Monique Clink to make sustainable progress toward promoting financial wellness among Illinoisans in the coming months and years.
“Dorenda Monique Clink's commitment to financial literacy and community empowerment will help expand financial wellness opportunities across Illinois,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“Her leadership and dedication to serving underserved communities strengthen our mission to equip individuals and families with the knowledge needed for long-term financial stability.”
The Illinois Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Holding an MAFM degree in Finance and Accounting and an MBA in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University, Dorenda Clink has both the background and the experience to make her well-qualified as a professional member of the IFEC Advisory Board. She began her career as Deputy Sheriff in Cook County, where her work with such departments as child support, warrants, juvenile detention, and criminal courts gave her firsthand understanding of the growing need for financial literacy and community connections. This experience motivated her current mission to increase access to financial literacy resources and education, particularly for underserved populations; and help them break cycles of poverty to achieve financial empowerment.
After leaving the Sheriff's Department, Clink founded Vested Interest Financial Group, LLC, a company dedicated to guiding individuals, families, businesses, and community organizations toward financial stability and security. She also is certified as an Insurance Producer and earned her Certified Financial Education Instructor® (CFEI®) credentials from the National Financial Educators Council – parent organization to the IFEC – in 2025. In addition, Dorenda is a published author, talented public speaker, workshop facilitator, and minister, earning her the affectionate nickname“Professor Doe.”
As a volunteer with CARE Chicago – a nonprofit that offers free financial literacy resources to schools and community groups in the Chicago metro area – Dorenda Monique Clink seizes the opportunity to give back to her community. Her work at Vested Interest Financial Group centers around financial education, coaching, and empowerment with emphasis on practical information that helps people shift their mindsets to move toward greater financial health.
Clink's goal for serving on the IFEC Advisory Board is to make lasting impact on Black and Brown communities in Chicago by providing more equitable access to financial literacy education – thereby facilitating families and communities to thrive.“Financial literacy is not a luxury, but a fundamental skill that empowers individuals to build a resilient and secure future,” Dorenda comments.“By focusing on the foundations of money management – like budgeting, saving, and smart investing – we are equipping people with the tools to navigate life's challenges with confidence and achieve long-term financial well-being.”
Through her partnership with the IFEC and its Advisory Board, Dorenda Clink provides financial literacy resources and education to beneficiary organizations across Illinois. As she describes the initiative,“By offering free curriculum and training, it empowers organizations like schools, nonprofits, and community centers to deliver high-quality, sustainable financial wellness programs. This allows them to effectively address the specific financial needs of the people they serve.”
The Illinois Council expresses great enthusiasm about the potential of its collaboration with Dorenda Monique Clink to make sustainable progress toward promoting financial wellness among Illinoisans in the coming months and years.
“Dorenda Monique Clink's commitment to financial literacy and community empowerment will help expand financial wellness opportunities across Illinois,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“Her leadership and dedication to serving underserved communities strengthen our mission to equip individuals and families with the knowledge needed for long-term financial stability.”
The Illinois Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
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