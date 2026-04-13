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Albanese Says Australia Not Involved in US Plan to Block Iranian Ports
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that Australia has not received any request from the United States to participate in a newly announced blockade of maritime traffic linked to Iran, urging instead that diplomatic negotiations continue, according to local media reports.
Speaking to Channel Nine, Albanese stated that Canberra had not been approached to join the initiative and described the move as a unilateral decision by Washington. He emphasized that Australia is not involved in the enforcement plan and has not been asked to contribute forces or support.
His comments came shortly after the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding restrictions on shipping routes associated with Iran following the breakdown of negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Albanese stressed the importance of continued diplomacy between the United States and Iran, saying that both sides should return to talks to reduce tensions and prevent further loss of life and damage to infrastructure in the region.
He also highlighted the wider economic impact of escalating instability, noting that disruptions to global trade routes are affecting countries worldwide, including Australia.
At the same time, Albanese announced a leadership change in Australia’s military, naming Vice Admiral Mark Hammond as the new chief of the Australian Defence Force.
The developments follow a recent round of Pakistan-mediated discussions between Washington and Tehran that ended without agreement, despite earlier efforts to establish a temporary ceasefire, according to reports.
Speaking to Channel Nine, Albanese stated that Canberra had not been approached to join the initiative and described the move as a unilateral decision by Washington. He emphasized that Australia is not involved in the enforcement plan and has not been asked to contribute forces or support.
His comments came shortly after the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding restrictions on shipping routes associated with Iran following the breakdown of negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Albanese stressed the importance of continued diplomacy between the United States and Iran, saying that both sides should return to talks to reduce tensions and prevent further loss of life and damage to infrastructure in the region.
He also highlighted the wider economic impact of escalating instability, noting that disruptions to global trade routes are affecting countries worldwide, including Australia.
At the same time, Albanese announced a leadership change in Australia’s military, naming Vice Admiral Mark Hammond as the new chief of the Australian Defence Force.
The developments follow a recent round of Pakistan-mediated discussions between Washington and Tehran that ended without agreement, despite earlier efforts to establish a temporary ceasefire, according to reports.
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