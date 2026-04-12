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Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill Over 2,000 People
(MENAFN) Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed Saturday that Israeli military strikes have claimed 2,020 lives and left 6,436 others wounded since the latest round of fighting intensified — as a parallel diplomatic dispute over whether a freshly brokered ceasefire even applies to Lebanon threatened to deepen the crisis.
The ministry said the figures represent cumulative casualties spanning multiple regions, recorded amid relentless Israeli airstrikes and sustained cross-border exchanges across the country.
The current escalation traces back to March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel — its first such action since a ceasefire took hold on November 27, 2024. Israel responded by dramatically widening its military campaign, with strikes rippling far beyond the southern border zone into other parts of the country.
A ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States was reached on Wednesday, briefly raising hopes of a broader regional de-escalation. However, Israel swiftly moved to carve out its position, asserting that the truce does not extend to its operations in Lebanon — a claim both Iran and mediator Pakistan flatly rejected, setting the stage for a fresh diplomatic confrontation over the scope and enforceability of the agreement.
With the death toll climbing and the ceasefire's reach still contested, the path toward stabilizing Lebanon remains deeply uncertain.
The ministry said the figures represent cumulative casualties spanning multiple regions, recorded amid relentless Israeli airstrikes and sustained cross-border exchanges across the country.
The current escalation traces back to March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel — its first such action since a ceasefire took hold on November 27, 2024. Israel responded by dramatically widening its military campaign, with strikes rippling far beyond the southern border zone into other parts of the country.
A ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States was reached on Wednesday, briefly raising hopes of a broader regional de-escalation. However, Israel swiftly moved to carve out its position, asserting that the truce does not extend to its operations in Lebanon — a claim both Iran and mediator Pakistan flatly rejected, setting the stage for a fresh diplomatic confrontation over the scope and enforceability of the agreement.
With the death toll climbing and the ceasefire's reach still contested, the path toward stabilizing Lebanon remains deeply uncertain.
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