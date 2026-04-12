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Iraq Elects Nizar Amidi as President After Winning Parliamentary Vote
(MENAFN) Nizar Amidi has been elected as president of Iraq after securing a decisive victory in the second round of voting in parliament on Saturday, according to reports.
Amidi, who represents the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, was chosen by lawmakers to become Iraq’s sixth president since 2003, officially succeeding former president Abdul Latif Rashid.
The election process unfolded over two rounds in the Iraqi parliament. In the first round, no candidate managed to reach the required two-thirds majority threshold. Reports indicate that out of 329 lawmakers, 252 participated in the initial vote, but the required minimum of 220 votes for a clear win was not achieved.
As a result, the contest moved to a second round, which was narrowed to the top two candidates and required only a simple majority to determine the winner. In this runoff, Amidi received 227 votes, while his rival Muthanna Amin secured 15 votes, with seven ballots declared invalid.
Following the announcement of the results, parliamentary procedures were set in motion for Amidi to take the constitutional oath and formally assume office.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Patriotic Union of Kurdistan nominated Amidi as its candidate in the presidential race, which concluded after the multi-stage parliamentary voting process defined by Iraq’s constitutional rules.
Amidi, who represents the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, was chosen by lawmakers to become Iraq’s sixth president since 2003, officially succeeding former president Abdul Latif Rashid.
The election process unfolded over two rounds in the Iraqi parliament. In the first round, no candidate managed to reach the required two-thirds majority threshold. Reports indicate that out of 329 lawmakers, 252 participated in the initial vote, but the required minimum of 220 votes for a clear win was not achieved.
As a result, the contest moved to a second round, which was narrowed to the top two candidates and required only a simple majority to determine the winner. In this runoff, Amidi received 227 votes, while his rival Muthanna Amin secured 15 votes, with seven ballots declared invalid.
Following the announcement of the results, parliamentary procedures were set in motion for Amidi to take the constitutional oath and formally assume office.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Patriotic Union of Kurdistan nominated Amidi as its candidate in the presidential race, which concluded after the multi-stage parliamentary voting process defined by Iraq’s constitutional rules.
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