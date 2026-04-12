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U.S.-Iran Islamabad Talks End Without Agreement
(MENAFN) High-stakes nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran ended without agreement Sunday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed, as a near day-long diplomatic push in Islamabad failed to yield a breakthrough.
Vance revealed that Washington had put its strongest possible proposal on the table, describing the submission as a "final and best offer" following nearly 24 hours of sustained back-and-forth. While he characterized the American approach as constructive, the offer remained unaccepted by Tehran as talks drew to a close.
The U.S. vice president further disclosed that Iran's nuclear enrichment infrastructure had been "destroyed," a development he said had fundamentally reframed the diplomatic agenda — shifting the central objective from dismantlement to securing a durable pledge from Iran to permanently abandon nuclear weapons ambitions.
Vance underlined that Washington's core demand now centers on Tehran demonstrating a credible, long-term commitment to non-proliferation — one extending well beyond the present moment into the foreseeable future.
From the Iranian side, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered an earlier account on X, confirming that the previous 24-hour window had encompassed wide-ranging discussions touching on the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear dossier, war reparations, sanctions relief, and a full cessation of hostilities against Iran and across the broader region.
Baghaei placed responsibility for progress squarely on the opposing party, stating that the success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.
The absence of a deal leaves the diplomatic trajectory between the two adversaries deeply uncertain, with no immediate timeline for resumed engagement announced by either side.
Vance revealed that Washington had put its strongest possible proposal on the table, describing the submission as a "final and best offer" following nearly 24 hours of sustained back-and-forth. While he characterized the American approach as constructive, the offer remained unaccepted by Tehran as talks drew to a close.
The U.S. vice president further disclosed that Iran's nuclear enrichment infrastructure had been "destroyed," a development he said had fundamentally reframed the diplomatic agenda — shifting the central objective from dismantlement to securing a durable pledge from Iran to permanently abandon nuclear weapons ambitions.
Vance underlined that Washington's core demand now centers on Tehran demonstrating a credible, long-term commitment to non-proliferation — one extending well beyond the present moment into the foreseeable future.
From the Iranian side, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered an earlier account on X, confirming that the previous 24-hour window had encompassed wide-ranging discussions touching on the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear dossier, war reparations, sanctions relief, and a full cessation of hostilities against Iran and across the broader region.
Baghaei placed responsibility for progress squarely on the opposing party, stating that the success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.
The absence of a deal leaves the diplomatic trajectory between the two adversaries deeply uncertain, with no immediate timeline for resumed engagement announced by either side.
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