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Trump Says US Begins Operation to Clear Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that American operations have begun to “clear out” the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, according to statements posted on his Truth Social account.
As stated by reports, Trump wrote: “We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others.”
He further claimed that sea mines were the only remaining threat to vessels in the waterway and added that all 28 Iranian mine-laying vessels had been destroyed, saying they were “lying at the bottom of the sea.”
The comments come as U.S. and Iranian delegations are engaged in Pakistan-mediated negotiations in Islamabad aimed at reaching a broader settlement following weeks of conflict and a fragile ceasefire established earlier this week.
As stated by reports, the U.S. delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran is represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Separately, Axios reported that multiple U.S. Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict on Feb. 28. However, Iranian sources have denied that any U.S. vessels entered the strait.
In additional remarks, Trump also said he is closely monitoring fertilizer prices, stating: “The United States will not accept price gouging from the fertilizer monopoly! American Farmers, we have your back!”
As stated by reports, Trump wrote: “We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others.”
He further claimed that sea mines were the only remaining threat to vessels in the waterway and added that all 28 Iranian mine-laying vessels had been destroyed, saying they were “lying at the bottom of the sea.”
The comments come as U.S. and Iranian delegations are engaged in Pakistan-mediated negotiations in Islamabad aimed at reaching a broader settlement following weeks of conflict and a fragile ceasefire established earlier this week.
As stated by reports, the U.S. delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran is represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Separately, Axios reported that multiple U.S. Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict on Feb. 28. However, Iranian sources have denied that any U.S. vessels entered the strait.
In additional remarks, Trump also said he is closely monitoring fertilizer prices, stating: “The United States will not accept price gouging from the fertilizer monopoly! American Farmers, we have your back!”
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