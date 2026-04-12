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US Loses Eight MQ-9 Reaper Drones in Middle East Since April 1
(MENAFN) Recent developments indicate that the United States has experienced additional losses of its unmanned aerial systems in the Middle East, with eight MQ-9 Reaper drones reportedly downed since the beginning of April. According to reports, this brings the overall number of such losses during the conflict with Iran to 24.
As stated by reports, the financial toll of these losses is significant, estimated at approximately $720 million, given that each drone carries a price tag of $30 million or more depending on its configuration.
The MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is a remotely operated aircraft designed for a range of missions including intelligence collection, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted strikes.
According to compiled data referenced in reports, joint military operations conducted by the United States and Israel have involved strikes on over 13,000 locations across Iran since the campaign began on Feb. 28.
The same information suggests that Iran has launched attacks affecting targets in 12 different countries across the region over the course of the conflict.
Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire earlier in the week, reports indicate that Israeli military activity has persisted, with continued strikes taking place in Lebanon.
As stated by reports, the financial toll of these losses is significant, estimated at approximately $720 million, given that each drone carries a price tag of $30 million or more depending on its configuration.
The MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is a remotely operated aircraft designed for a range of missions including intelligence collection, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted strikes.
According to compiled data referenced in reports, joint military operations conducted by the United States and Israel have involved strikes on over 13,000 locations across Iran since the campaign began on Feb. 28.
The same information suggests that Iran has launched attacks affecting targets in 12 different countries across the region over the course of the conflict.
Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire earlier in the week, reports indicate that Israeli military activity has persisted, with continued strikes taking place in Lebanon.
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